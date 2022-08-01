Sailor Brinkley makes her mom Christie Brinkley proud with latest swimsuit moment Just like her mom!

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley sure knows how to make her presence known, and command attention!

MORE: Christie Brinkley poses in eye-catching outfit as she reveals unexpected outcome of her car incident

The 24-year-old is following in her mother's footsteps and forging her way through the modeling world, and she is proving she clearly learned from the best.

She no doubt takes after her mother, and made a splash with her latest feature in a local newspaper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sailor and Christie enjoy a day out on a boat

MORE: Sailor Brinkely gets fans talking as she introduces 'handsome boy'

As Christie rounded up all of the publications she herself had been featured in, including two appearances in The New York Times, the star revealed she wasn't the only one making it in the news.

Sailor also stood out with a feature in the newspaper, with a photo of her posing up a storm in an itty-bitty yellow string bikini.

The photo, which she had previously posted on her own Instagram account captioned fittingly with "Yellow," sees her leaning against a white column, stretching her arms upwards, as her tousled, fresh from the beach hair falls to one side and a luscious garden is seen behind her.

The stunning newspaper feature

The caption in the snapshot says: "Cirque du soleil: Sailor Brinkley Cook has sunshine on her mind – and body – in this sultry moment."

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares update on pet dog's health

MORE: Christie Brinkley fights the heat in joyous photo in feathered mini dress

She certainly made her mom proud with the newspaper appearance, and upon posting it on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Also in the news, my baby."

Sailor has been enjoying a sun-filled summer in the Hamptons

Sailor's initial post with the bikini moment featured a variety of photos of her sunshine-filled summer, including more angles of her in the stunning swimsuit as well as a portrait of a matching yellow she found in her garden.

Her fans were quick to drown the comments section with compliments, writing: "You're a ray of sunshine," and: "Goddess Sailor, paradise is wherever you sail to!" as well as: "Yellow never looked so good!" Plus, her older sister, Alexa Ray Joel, also wrote: "A Flower In Full Bloom!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.