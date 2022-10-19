Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor look so alike during sweet New York City outing The two had an adorable day together

Fall has brought quite a bit of change for Christie Brinkley and her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, proven so by her latest life update.

The model shared how she was supporting her daughter, who is 24-years-old, as she makes some big moves away from her Bridgehampton home.

She revealed that Sailor has a brand new apartment, and shared adorable photos of their day out as she situated herself in her new neighborhood.

Christie took to Instagram to share a heartfelt round-up of her latest outing, going out and about with her look-alike daughter around what appears to be the West Village in New York City.

Sharing a sweet, and very fall themed, collage of portraits, the star spent the day all over the city, stopping to visit a friend uptown before seeing Sailor's new apartment and grabbing lunch with her.

It appears she is quite pleased with the neighborhood, and shared photos of plenty of classic West Village stoops, which are already decked out with loads of Halloween and autumnal decorations such as skeletons, pumpkins, and flowers in beautiful fall colors.

The two ladies seem to have had a perfect fall day

The two posed for plenty of selfies, proving just how much they look like one another, as they walked through the quaint downtown streets, spent time with Sailor's dog, a sweet Poodle mix, and grabbed lunch at popular Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus.

"Visiting my Uptown and Downtown Girls @artminsta and @sailorbrinkleycook! I had a wonderful evening visiting Sailor's new apartment!" she said of her day.

The two really are one another's twin!

The mother-of-three added: "A real treat! In fact, I felt like a trick or treater walking around her neighborhood with my furry grandchild Lionel, and the stoops decked out in the spirit of Halloween! Pumpkins, ghosts and skeletons oh my!"

Fans couldn't help but gush about what a nice day she seems to have had, and note yet again how Sailor is truly her twin, taking to the comments section to write: "Oh my goodness at first glance I couldn't tell who was who between you & Sailor! Two peas in a pod right there!" and: "Love Halloween in NYC," as well as: "I bet a fun time was had by all. Love the pictures."

