Kelly Ripa reflects on working with Ryan Seacrest in emotional interview The pair have been working together on Live with Kelly and Ryan since 2017

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been brightening up our mornings on Live with Kelly and Ryan throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Kelly Ripa stuns in a corset in new photo with Mark Consuelos

The talented presenters have been working together since 2017, and got emotional as they opened up about their friendship away from the camera in a recent interview with ET.

"What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing," Kelly said.

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping garden in the Hamptons

The mother-of-three added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's metallic bedroom in New York will leave you in awe

MORE: Kelly Ripa has jet-black hair for anniversary celebration - and you have to see it!

Ryan, meanwhile, got emotional as he spoke about the Hope and Faith star. "I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

Kelly Ripa had nothing but lovely things to say about Ryan Seacrest

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

MORE: Kelly Ripa showcases her incredible abs in two-piece Halloween outfit

Kelly's entire family are close to Ryan. The actress is married to Mark Consuelos, and they share three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Kelly and Ryan have been working together since 2017

In fact, Ryan is even in some of the text exchanges between Kelly and Mark. "I'm on the text messages with she and her husband so I really get to see their exchanges," he revealed.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos break silence to make major announcement

"It's a great lesson in life for me from my coach Kelly."

Ryan is also close with Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly has been presenting Live! since 2001, and has co-hosted the morning show alongside Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan, as well as presenting it solo, before being joined by Ryan three years ago.

Over the years, the show has received a number of accolades, including the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding talk Show Hosts in 2001, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2016.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.