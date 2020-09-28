Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos pays heartfelt tribute to wife as they spend time apart The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with the Riverdale actor

Kelly Ripa and her family are incredibly close and have enjoyed spending quality time with each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mark Consuelos has been away from his loved ones for a month, with another three months to go, as he quarantines in Vancouver to film Riverdale.

What's more, the doting husband will miss his wife's 50th birthday on 2nd October.

Mark was thinking of his wife over the weekend and paid a heartfelt tribute to Kelly on Instagram, alongside two loved-up photos of the pair together. He wrote: "1 month down...3 to go....missing my home team."

Mark Consuelos paid tribute to Kelly Ripa as he spends time away from his family

The couple's daughter Lola Consuelos was one of the first to respond to her dad's post, writing: "So cute, the best," alongside a love heart emoji.

Kelly and Mark will no doubt celebrate her milestone birthday together when they are reunited.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been staying in New York, splitting her time between her home in the Hamptons and townhouse in Manhattan with their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Mark will be away from Kelly on her 50th birthday

The star's children attend school and university in the city, while Kelly needs to be close to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studio, now that the daytime show has returned there after a stint of being filmed remotely.

The mother-of-three recently opened up about missing Mark during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that the lockdown had been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

Kelly and Mark share children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

The Hope and Faith actress previously opened up about her family's setup, revealing that the lockdown had been a great time for the family to bond while Mark was at home for a long period of time.

