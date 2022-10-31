Kylie Minogue leaves fans worried with latest photo from Paris The star took to social media

Kylie Minogue shared a glamorous mirror selfie on Sunday from Paris but left fans worried after they spotted a major detail.

The popstar, 54, captured herself posing in a long-sleeved black top as well as what appeared to be a wrist brace on her left arm.

Captioning the snap, the Lucky singer penned: "Friends and photos (and scans) for over 30 years always!@katerinajebb #Paris."

Friends and fans of the star rushed to the comments section. One follower penned; "Oh no Kylie, what has happened to your wrist? Is that a brace?"

Kylie shared the photo on Instagram

A second added: "Have you hurt your arm, Kylie?" A third replied: "Whilst you look beautiful, that looks like a medical brace on your wrist. I hope it's not too painful and I hope you're resting it."

A fourth added: "Looking wonderful, I hope your hand is ok."

Whilst the singer hasn't confirmed anything about her wrist, HELLO! wishes her a speedy recovery.

Kylie has just released an Alcohol-free wine

The update came just days after the star shared very exciting news regarding her eponymous wine brand whilst rocking the most stunning bridal-inspired slip gown.

"This festive season I am absolutely thrilled to be launching Kylie Minogue Wines first zero perfect alcohol, Sparkling Rosé," she captioned her post.

Kylie added: "Our refreshing, sparkling and finely balanced non-alcoholic drink with notes of fresh strawberry and a complex, dry finish is now available at @kylieminoguewines, @winedelivered and @tescofood nationwide!"

The star has a fabulous wine brand

In the photo, Kylie clutched a bottle of the new product whilst looking incredible in the garment which was an ultra-feminine cream gown featuring chic velvet panels and a flattering neckline adorned with lace.

She teamed her statement number with a pearlescent manicure and opted for glam makeup in the form of black winged eyeliner, plenty of highlighter and a glossy nude lip.

