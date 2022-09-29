Kylie Minogue bought $8m mansion in Australia for the sweetest reason The singer has relocated

Pop princess Kylie Minogue, 58, moved down under earlier this year after 30 years of living in the UK, and she's bought a beautiful Australian mansion for the sweetest reason.

MORE: Kylie Minogue sizzles in striking silver dress to announce exciting news

The superstar purchased a new home in Melbourne after selling her existing cottage, and one of the motivating factors was the fact that it is close to her sister Dannii and their parents. How cute!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue films hallway inside London home

Kylie's parents are based in Canterbury and her sister lives in Hawthorn East, so the star's new four-bed house is perfectly located for lots of family visits.

The spacious house has plenty of room for Kylie's many singing awards and her fabulous wardrobe filled with clothes.

Kylie has moved to be closer to her sister

It also comes complete with a wine cellar, three bathrooms and a massive garage. Plus, the Australian summers will no doubt be enjoyed with an alfresco dining area with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

Kylie admitted she was surprised by the reaction from fans about her big move back down under. In a BBC interview, she revealed that the pandemic “gave her a lot of time to think about the future.” She said: “I have spent a lot of time with my family this year (2021) in Australia and it felt really good." And now the hitmaker will be able to spend plenty more time with her family.

MORE: Kylie Minogue looks lovely in flirty pink satin dress on special occasion

MORE: Kylie Minogue shimmies in slinky gold two-piece as she joins Olly Alexander at secret gig

As insisted, the star will be back in the UK lots though and she still has a swanky apartment in central London to base herself when she's back.

The star has a London base too

Her luxury penthouse is located in the world's most expensive apartment building: One Hyde Park in London, and her home is believed to be worth £18 million ($25 million) which is 63 times more expensive than the UK average house price of £283,000. Plus, it has been reported that a flat inside the building has sold for a record-breaking figure of £111 million!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.