Kylie Minogue looks flawless in sultry mini-dress We are in love with Kylie's calendar!

Kylie Minogue is always turning heads with her fashion, and the singer delighted fans when she released a calendar for 2022.

And as the singer marked the beginning of September, she shared a jaw-dropping photo from the calendar. In the striking shot, the All the Lovers hitmaker posed on a stony wall in a stunning yellow mini-dress that highlighted her endless legs. The star hit her most sultry pose for the shot which saw her gazing wistfully off into the distance.

In a simple caption, Kylie wrote: "Hello September," and fans immediately went crazy over the breathtaking shot.

One enthused: "You are the very best," while a second posted: "Very pretty and sexy lady and talented actress," and a third added: "Kylie, you are every month."

A fourth posted: "Yellow deffo suits you Kylie," alongside a string of sunflower emojis and a fifth commented: "This queen doesn’t need a king."

Others were left speechless and shared yellow heart or crown emojis in the comments.

Kylie welcomed September in style

Last month, Kylie showed how much of a fashionista she was as she shared a video that saw her performing in various locales from high-class events to gigs and she rocked a stunning item in each one, from a sparkly frock, to a daring black item that really highlighted her toned legs and another sparkly number.

She also wore a jaw-dropping red and blue midi-dress during a duet with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The Spinning Around songstress had a very simple caption for her post, writing: "Fun??? YES!!!!" but she still drove fans wild.

The star has an amazing sense of fashion

One hoped it was a hint towards a tour as they penned: "Is this a hint of what's to come?! #discotour2022," while a second posted: "My favourites! This was a dream duet for me."

A third enthused: "ICONIC we miss you Kylie," while a fourth added: "Deffo looks like a lot of fun. Hopefully we’ll get to see you on tour again soon."

Others posted strings of heart emojis and laughing emojis, perhaps in references to her dance moves as she boogied behind a DJ's turntable.

