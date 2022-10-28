Kylie Minogue dazzles in bridal-inspired gown for this special reason The pop princess looked ethereal

Kylie Minogue rocked the most stunning bridal-inspired slip gown on Thursday to share some very exciting news regarding her eponymous wine brand.

Taking to Instagram, the All the Lovers songstress posted a snap of herself wearing an ultra-feminine cream gown featuring chic velvet panels and a flattering neckline adorned with lace.

She teamed her statement number with a pearlescent manicure and opted for glam makeup in the form of black winged eyeliner, plenty of highlighter and a glossy nude lip.

Showing off the latest addition to her line of wines, Kylie could be seen clutching a bottle of alcohol-free sparkling wine.

"This festive season I am absolutely thrilled to be launching Kylie Minogue Wines first zero perfect alcohol, Sparkling Rosé," she captioned her post.

Kylie put on a radiant display

Kylie added: "Our refreshing, sparkling and finely balanced non-alcoholic drink with notes of fresh strawberry and a complex, dry finish is now available at @kylieminoguewines, @winedelivered and @tescofood nationwide!"

Fans flooded the comments section with an array of supportive messages. "This is so awesome!! I'm so proud of you!!" wrote one, whilst a second noted: "YESSSSSSS... FINALLY...!!! Thank you @kylieminogue for this non-alcoholic line… LOVE YOU".

The star launched her brand in 2020

"Just in time for my new year detox!!!" penned a third, and a fourth added: "The bottle is beautiful. Congratulations Kylie".

Kylie's latest social media post comes after she was unveiled as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm's legendary New Year's Eve Gala Dinner.

With this year's theme titled A Night with The Stars, Atlantis welcomes a return from Kylie, who first performed in the Middle East at the resort's grand opening back in 2008.

Kylie is due to perform on New Year's Eve

Kylie will take to the stage in the lead up to the countdown, entertaining guests with a bevy of global anthems such as Can't Get You Out Of My Head and Loco-Motion.

The international pop superstar has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and in 2020, made UK chart history becoming the first female solo artist to claim number one albums in five consecutive decades.

