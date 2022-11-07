Julianne Hough reveals unexpected transformation alongside her famous brother The star has one brother and two sisters

Julianne Hough took to social media with a hilarious video alongside her brother Derek Hough, 37.

The professional dancers filmed themselves transforming into person on camera, as they took photos of different parts of their faces to create one entirely new face - hilarious!

Julianne Hough reveals major face transformation with famous brother

Captioning a string of videos on her social media, the star wrote: "Back in LA to rehearse with my brother this week. Are there any trends we should try? I'm sooooo out of the loop when it comes to trends."

The starlet then proceeded to share three videos of her and her sibling dancing away in different funny clips.

The pair made one face

Before posting the hilarious face transformation post, Julianne also shared another hysterical video which showed the pair performing slick dance moves and making a hilarious sound after each one - it's safe to say the brother-sister duo have the best relationship!

The update came just after Julianne shared her major wardrobe mishap last week as she went to see the most adorable two puppies, Scooter and Nala.

The brother-sister duo love making funny videos together

Filming herself as she entered an open back van, the star confessed she lost her shoe en route to giving the pups a big cuddle. The professional dancer then proceeded to get covered in fur!

Talking to the camera she said: "Ok…oh my shoe came off! It's time for a puppy break! I'm coming in hot… you guys are all wet! Uh oh I'm in costume. Oh my goodness, whether it's puppies or babies, I'm just going to snatch you all, oh my goodness, I'm absolutely dead."

Julianne looked so happy

The bundles of fluff were so excited to see here and were desperate to be cuddled by the star who was rocking a green silk shirt and a pair of dark blue trousers that eventually got completely covered in dog hair.

Julianne didn't seem to mind, as In the following clip, she said: "I can't even handle it you guys are so cute!"

