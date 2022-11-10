Peter Andre reveals touching message from rarely seen son Theo in heartfelt post The star has four children

Peter Andre took to social media on Wednesday with the sweetest update from his son Theo, five, who had just lost his tooth.

READ: Peter Andre reassures 'naturally beautiful' children Junior and Princess after photoshopping claims

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, shared a photo of of a handwritten letter signed by Theo addressed to the 'tooth fairy' as well as, the 'tooth fairy's' reply to the heartwarming message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre beams with pride at son Theo's special talent

Peter penned: "A sweet little note from the [tooth fairy]. You’re a sweet mum @dr_emily_official. Ps apparently the rules have changed and you can’t take your child’s tooth home anymore? 2022 is harsh."

MORE: Peter Andre prioritises time with wife Emily with sweet 'day date' photo

SEE: Emily Andre makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

Theo's note read: "Dear Tooth Fairy, this isn't my tooth because the doctors kept mine today when they pulled it out. This is my sister Bista's tooth that you once forgot. I was so brave today at the hospital that I even got two stickers.

The note was so sweet

"Please will you take Bista's tooth instead and leave me a special treat please, I would be so happy. I love you. Love Theo," alongside a string of kisses and a smiley face.

It is unclear whether the 'tooth fairy' who wrote back was Dr. Emily or either of Theo's older sisters Amelia or Princess. But the little one got a sweet reply which read: "Dear Theo, the doctor has just sent me your tooth and told me how brave you were today and how proud your mummy and daddy are of you.

The family have such a close bond

"Thank you very much for your sister's tooth and I'm sorry that I forgot it…keep being the kind and loving boy you always are. Lots of love, The Tooth Fairy (Tinkerbelle)."

Friends and fans of the family were quick to rush in on the wholehearted exchange. One fan penned: "Love it @dr_emily_official I love how we (cough cough the tooth fairy) always make our writing smaller than normal so they don’t realise it’s us #thoughtitwasjustme."

A second added: "I love her letter so sweet x."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.