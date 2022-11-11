Malala Yousafzai She is a huge supporter of women and girls everywhere

Women and girls everywhere always have the loyal support of Malala Yousafzai. The world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate made the special trip to visit young women from flood-impacted communities of Pakistan and spoke to them about their experiences.

In addition to Malala Fund’s initial emergency relief grant, the fund pledged $700,000 (PKR 154 Million) to organisations in Pakistan including direct funding to local partners and partnerships to support flood relief.

Her best friend and fellow activist Vee Kativhu told HELLO!: "It's so beautiful to watch someone give so much of their time to support other women and girls. The work that Malala is phenomenal and serves as a beacon of hope for so many around the world.

"Her ability to connect with girls everywhere is unique and admirable. Her recent visit to Pakistan inspired me to want to do more and to be an even better advocate.

"My heart is with the girls in Pakistan who have been affected by the horrendous flooding in their home regions. I am sending my love and I hope to see sustainable, quick and stable solutions offered for them."

Malala presented an appeal for the Disasters Emergency Committee which went on to raise £35million, with donations supporting people who lost everything in the flooding.

Determined to take part in the cause, the trailblazer kindly filmed the appeal on her phone even though she was away at the time.

The Disasters Emergency Committee told HELLO!: "When severe flooding devastated much of Pakistan, the DEC approached Malala to ask if she would present an appeal following the news on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky.

"Despite being abroad travelling at the time, she was determined to help and filmed the appeal on her phone. Her personal connection to the country made her call to support people affected even more powerful.

"The appeal has raised £35 million and donations are supporting people who lost everything with food, clean water and medical treatment."

