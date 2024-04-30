Nicole Kidman's niece Sybella Hawley looks just like the actress's daughter Faith Urban in latest outing

In a touching family debut at the AFI Awards, Nicole Kidman's daughters, Faith and Sunday, graced the red carpet for the first time alongside their cousins Lucia and Sybella Hawley.

Among them, Sybella Hawley, 17, shared a remarkable resemblance to her cousin Faith, both showcasing long dark hair and delicate features, reminiscent of their famous aunt. Sybella is the fourth child of Nicole’s sister, Antonia Kidman, and her ex-husband, Angus Hawley.

The family dynamics are as intertwined and rich as their shared history. Antonia, like Nicole, has carved out her own path in the media and parenting worlds.

After her marriage to Angus, with whom she had four children—Lucia, Hamish, James, and Sybella—ended two months post-Sybella's birth, tragedy struck when Angus passed away in April 2015 due to a heart attack at the age of 46.

Antonia later found love again with Singapore-based banker Craig Marran in April 2010, expanding her family with two more sons.

Professionally, Antonia has garnered acclaim for her journalism career, starting with Australia’s Nine Network and later branching into health and wellness with a yoga fitness DVD and books on parenting.

Her contributions to the field were recognized when she won the Favorite Female Personality at the 2008 ASTRA Awards.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Antonia and Nicole were raised in Sydney, contrasting with Nicole’s birthplace of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Their family narratives continue to intertwine and evolve, with Sybella’s birth story being particularly touching. Born slightly ahead of schedule, Sybella's arrival was witnessed by an intimate circle including her father, grandparents, and her elder sister, Lucia, marking a beautifully orchestrated family moment.

Antonia shared the serene experience: "I asked Lucia beforehand if she’d like to come to the hospital to see the birth of her sibling. It was something she was very keen to be a part of,” she penned for New Idea.

“As I have a fairly cautious nature, I didn’t build up the occasion too much in case something happened that meant it might be better if she stayed home. It was decided the boys were a little too young – the idea of three or even two children present during a painful labor was a little too much to bear."

"The whole thing went according to plan. I went into labor one day early and, as my last two pregnancies were both a week overdue, her timely arrival was quite a surprise. At the first signs of labor we headed across Sydney to the Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick, where all of our children have been born. My labors so far have all been fairly short and intense and this one proved no different. It was all over within a couple of hours, and Sybella Ann Kidman Hawley was born in the presence of her father, grandmother, grandfather and doting sister," Antonia added.

She concluded, "Three months down the track and Lucia’s connection to her little sister grows stronger every day. From those first moments of Sybella’s life in the delivery suite when she held and helped bathe her baby sister, Lucia has been reluctant to give Sybella up. In fact, prising her away from her older sister can be quite a challenge. Lucia has definitely placed first dibs on Sybella and at times I’ve had to schedule time for the boys to spend with their sister when Lucia’s not around."

