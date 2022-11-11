Simon Pegg was spurred on to make a difference when he saw the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. Determined to help the cause, the Hot Fuzz star got into action and recorded a heartfelt appeal for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The actor joined stars including Kit Harington and David Tennant in giving his voice to the brave people of Ukraine. His kindness was well received as he clearly set out what was happening in Ukraine and called on others to help.

The DEC told HELLO!: "Seeing the humanitarian crisis developing in Ukraine following the start of the conflict there, Simon felt motivated to help raise money for the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, recording a heartfelt appeal explaining what was happening to civilians and calling on people to help.

"We're hugely grateful to Simon both for helping spread the word about the Ukraine appeal and for his work as an ambassador for our member charity Oxfam.

"The Ukraine appeal has raised £380 million to date, and has provided a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. The funds have allowed DEC charities to deliver medical support, food aid, cash to buy essentials, clean water and much more."

