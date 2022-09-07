Hoda Kotb left stunned by famous Today sub's Elton John confession

While Jenna Bush Hager is away for the week, her co-star Hoda Kotb will be hosting the show alongside comedian Bobby Bones.

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie revel in Today reunion as they share BTS photos

While the two have already established a good friendship and fans are enjoying their rapport, he's also come in with some interesting stories to share.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb and Today sub co-star are lost for words - literally - during fun cooking segment

One of them clearly took his co-star for the week by surprise as she visibly reacted to him confessing that he had previously kissed Elton John.

It all started when he listed his two greatest kisses in his life as "my wedding kiss with my wife and Elton John," which momentarily left Hoda stunned.

MORE: All we know about Al Roker's break from Today

"You kissed Elton John?" was all she could muster up before loudly reacting with a "What?" as the rest of the studio dissolved into a fit of laughter when he revealed that Elton had kissed him "on the mouth."

After trying to explain himself by saying he didn't know many cool people, he got into the story, starting off with: "Elton John and I are sitting at a charity event. I'm doing comedy and he's performing."

Bobby's Elton John kiss took Hoda by surprise

Bobby added that Elton was showing the radio and TV host pictures of his first son with husband David Furnish on an iPad.

While being starstruck, Bobby remarked that he would gush over the photos, repeating phrases like: "That's amazing."

The Hold Me Closer singer then took to the stage to perform, and after he was done, he walked down to shake everyone's hands.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's swimsuit-clad polar plunge sends co-host Jenna Bush Hager into a 'tizzy'

MORE: Hoda Kotb's decision to spend time with her family over the summer is so relatable

"And he grabs me by the head," Bobby said, and Hoda immediately knew where he was going as he made the motion of planting a big kiss.

"It was like I won a national championship," he enthusiastically added, sharing that all he could do was pump his arms in the air in celebration.

The comedian will be co-hosting Today with Hoda and Jenna all week long

Hoda, who was still in disbelief, couldn't resist asking: "How does Elton John kiss by the way?" to which Bobby replied: "Wonderfully. Like a magic unicorn."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.