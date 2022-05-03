Brooklyn Beckham may have only married a few weeks ago, but now Romeo Beckham has sparked rumours that another Beckham wedding is on the way.

The footballer shared a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Mia Regan, as they marked their three-year anniversary. "3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher," he wrote alongside three snaps of the pair together. The first was a black-and-white photo taken at Brooklyn's wedding, with Romeo flashing a huge smile while Mia puckered up next to him. A second picture saw Mia lying in bed, as she held a carrot and dinosaur plush toy, while the final image featured the model posing in the American streets.

WATCH: Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan celebrate amazing news

Mia also had her own tribute to her beau, sharing several photos of the pair together, including another black-and-white image from the wedding, though this time the couple were laughing together.

Other snaps saw them in their outfits ahead of the wedding, as well as the matching heart tattoos they got for each other on their fingers.

"I love you 5eva three years around the sun wit uuuuuu," she said, before adding a series of space-themed emojis.

Fans loved their tributes, but many were quick to voice their theories that Romeo could be planning on popping the question to his beloved.

Fans were quick to say another wedding could be on the cards

One suggested: "Oh wedding number two here we come….," while a second mused: "I can smell another wedding."

A third said: "Marry her," and a fourth added: "Looking forward to this wedding," while a fifth shared: "Love is in the Beckham air."

But others revelled in the romantic occasion, including Romeo's father, David, who posted: "Happy anniversary you two @romeobeckham @mimimoocher," alongside some heart emojis.

Romeo has been dating model Mia since 2019 and the loved-up pair have been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their time in Miami over the last couple of weeks, including their night out at a Justin Bieber concert.

The pair started dating in 2019

Romeo, 19, shared a sweet snapshot of his girlfriend looking happy inside the stadium as she posed for the camera. "Two excited people @justinbieber," he wrote.

The smitten couple also posed for a black-and-white photobooth picture at Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish nuptials.

The lovebirds became 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday.

Mia, who has thousands of Instagram followers, has a modelling contract with Storm and can often be seen wearing clothing from Victoria's fashion line.

