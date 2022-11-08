Romeo Beckham surprises in divisive look with Y2K accessories The football player looked edgy in his contemporary attire

It's no secret that Romeo Beckham has inherited his mum Victoria Beckham's fashion-forward genes – not to mention, actual jeans. The budding footballer was spotted playing dress up in his mum's studio, showing off a surprising denim look complete some must-see accessories.

The 20-year-old donned a sand-tone tracksuit for the mirror selfie which showed off the interior of the Victoria Beckham studio. He completed his low-key athleisure look by hooking a large denim patchwork tote bag over his shoulder and rocking a charcoal, cobalt blue and zesty lemon yellow fur-lined, striped bucket hat.

A pair of white sneakers added an extra pinch of practicality to his snug outfit, which was elevated by his Y2K bag and bucket hat.

The middle Beckham brother showed off the interior of the studio, which boasted modern dark wood desks, office chairs, grey slate flooring and numerous fabric swatches in colourful hues.

Romeo Beckham showed off his avant-garde accessories

Romeo took to social media to share his new and somewhat divisive look with fans online. He captioned the post: "U rate the hat?"

His friends, family and fans were quick to react – with differing opinions. "Romeo you make everything good," one user wrote, while another said: "I need that denim bag." A third added: "The fit goes hard," adding a fire emoji and a fourth mentioned: "Is that Mia's jacket and hat?" in reference to the star's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo is following in his mother's fashionable footsteps

Mum Victoria even commented, comedically writing: "What r u doing in my studio?"

Romeo recently took to social media with a new photo alongside his ex-girlfriend Mia as the duo stepped out in London. The former couple were spotted attending an in-store look at mum Victoria new collaboration with the model, 19, who recently split with the InterMiami footballer.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo shared a candid selfie in a backwards facing cap and a pair of metallic silver sunglasses. In the reflection was what appeared to be ex Mia as well as another friend standing on the pavement.

