Romeo Beckham debuts shocking new hair transformation – look The footballer has bleached blonde tips

It appears that Romeo Beckham is taking after his famous dad David on the experimental hairstyle front. The Miami-based footballer shared a sneak peek of his shocking new hair transformation with fans online – and it's quite the change.

20-year-old Romeo showed off his new military-style side parting via his Instagram Stories. The star swapped his flattened blonde fringe for a short swept-up crop – no doubt a more practical style for playing football.

Romeo hasn't sported such a sharp 'do in quite some time. Before his blonde-frosted fringe, which he showed off while attending mum Victoria's debut show at Paris Fashion Week, the middle Beckham boy rocked a head of candyfloss pink hair.

In the past, the sporting star has also experimented with buzzcuts, curtains, platinum highlights, a Justin Bieber-inspired sweep and even a controversial top knot.

Romeo showed off his new look online

The Beckham boys certainly don’t shy away from the salon. Like his older brother, Cruz Beckham is also never afraid to spice it up in the head department – also opting for a pink hair transformation in the past couple of months.

The footballer previously rocked a flattened fringe

Cruz sent shockwaves through the media when he shared the news that he was on the cover of iD Magazine's The Out Of Body Issue back in February. The 17-year-old debuted a bleached candy pink buzzcut as he braved the prestigious magazine cover with the new look.

Romeo has experimented with a host of hairdos

He completed his edgy look with a shaved eyebrow, two silver chain necklaces and an array of chunky silver rings, including one that spelled out the model's name in graffiti-like text.

The middle Beckham boy followed in his father's footsteps hair-wise

The budding singer has since reverted back to a more lowkey hair look, currently showcasing a floppy curtains coiff while letting his frosted tips grow out.

No doubt dad David, who was renowned for rocking a multitude of unconventional lids back in his footballing days, has inspired his sons to try out cutting-edge hair trends – meaning we are always in for a hair surprise from the Beckham clan.

