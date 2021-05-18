Romeo Beckham's girlfriend sparks pregnancy speculation with new Instagram post The couple have been dating for two years

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan found themselves at the centre of pregnancy rumours this week.

The couple, who have been together for two years, appeared in two snapshots shared on Romeo's account, showing them posing for mirror selfies.

MORE: Romeo Beckham reveals incredible living room at David and Victoria's rarely-seen £19million Miami home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Romeo Beckham's holiday mishap caught on camera

Mia is baring her stomach in the pictures, with Romeo tenderly holding her midriff – and it didn't take long for fans to speculate that the 18-year-old is expecting a baby.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album

"Is she pregnant?" a number of followers asked in the comments section – and one even went so far as to write: "Congratulations Romeo, I see she is now pregnant."

Romeo and Mia sparked pregnancy rumours with this post

Others were quick to compliment the photogenic couple, sharing flame emojis and love heart eyes.

Mia and Romeo – also 18 – often share sweet snapshots on their social media accounts.

MORE: Romeo Beckham shares peek inside his London bedroom

David and Victoria Beckham's middle son recently caused a stir on Instagram when he debuted his new bleached blond hair.

Romeo recently caused a stir when he unveiled his peroxide hair on Instagram

Dad David was among the first to comment on his post, joking: "Nice hair. I wonder where u got that idea from!” along with a crying laughing emoji. David famously sported the same bold look as his middle son back in 2007.

MORE: Romeo Beckham looks so in love in underwater photo with girlfriend Mia

Mum Victoria is a big fan, however. "Wow!!! Love!!!!" she wrote alongside the photo of Romeo with top colourist Josh Wood. Mia also gave her seal of approval, sharing a love emoji, as did David's mother and sister, Sandra and Joanne Beckham.

Romeo and Mia have been dating for two years

Mia and Romeo were first reported to be dating in September 2019, when the two were spotted together at the afterparty of Victoria's SS20 fashion show. Victoria held a dinner at Harry's in Mayfair after her impressive show, and the teens were photographed heading into the venue together.

Mia also spent time at the family's Cotswolds home as lockdown restrictions eased, with Romeo sharing photos of the pair having fun in the garden of his beautiful home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.