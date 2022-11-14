Christie Brinkley shows off incredible physique in stunning photo for poignant reason The star took to social media

Christie Brinkley took to social media on Saturday with an incredible photo showing off her incredible supermodel physique.

The former model, 68, was a vision in the throwback photo which showed her visiting troops in the 1980s dressed in a cheerleading outfit. The star rocked an ultra-short white mini-skirt and a string vest in a vibrant blue shade.

The blonde beauty was also clutching a pair of matching blue and yellow pom poms in the fascinating photo.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Entertaining the troops with @bobhopeuso Being able to meet with the troops from Kosovo to #annapolis to say thank you has been a great honor, and a lot of fun like this day sometime in the early 80’s . 'Non sibi sed patriae' – 'Not self, but country,' Thank you‼️"

Christie looked incredible

The star's iconic tresses were worn down and styled with short layers around her face.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the incredible update. One follower wrote: "The soldier wearing the cap looks like he’s trying so hard to be cool."

A second wrote: "Wow, the feeling of this beautiful photo is amazing." A third added: "Always radiating positive energy."

The star shared a sweet photo

The fabulous update came after America celebrated Veterans Day which is on the same day as Remembrance Day in the UK. The special day is a Federal holiday in the States honoring those in the US armed forces.

Marking the day on her Instagram, the star shared a touching tribute of her father, Don Brinkley, who was a medic in the army.

Alongside a photo of her father in army clad, she penned: "My Dad was a medic in the army and later went on to become a writer for radio and then once they invented it, TV!

"It ends up his speciality was Doctor’s Shows! Trapper John MD, and Medical Center were two of his shows that he also produced. They say the Army prepares one for life, but I bet that’s one plot twist no one expected! To all our military veterans I hope you feel remembered, loved and appreciated on this special day for you. I love and miss my Dad like crazy! He was the best."

