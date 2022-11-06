Christine Lampard stuns alongside rarely seen sister for special milestone The star took to social media

Chrisitne Lampard looked sensational on Friday when she posed up a storm alongside her rarely-seen sister Nicola Brinkley in celebration of her birthday.

Taking to social media, the ITV host, 43, was pictured alongside her sister holding two glasses of prosecco as they enjoyed a celebratory night out in aid of the special occasion.

Captioning two photos from the fun evening on Instagram, Christine penned: "Happy Birthday little sis @nikjayne_12," alongside three love heart emojis.

The pair looked closer than ever in the heartwarming update. Christine kept her outfit ultra chic, opting for a classic black roll neck jumper, whilst birthday girl Nicola rocked a stylish turquoise blouse that featured an elegant key-hold cut out on the front.

The duo looked sensational

Both sisters looked so glamorous in the photo, and added dark eyeliner and nude lipstick to their respective ensembles.

Friends and fans of the sister duo rushed in to comment on the sweet update including actress, Emily Atack, who replied writing: "Happy birthday you absolute babe @nikjayne_12!!!" alongside three red love hearts.

The sweet update came just after Christine was captured enjoying a cosy autumnal day with her two children Patricia, four, and Freddie, one, whom she shares with her husband, Frank Lampard.

They looked like they had a blast

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the mum-of-two posted a heartwarming image showing her children enjoying a low-key walk, which she shared alongside the caption: "Autumn Strolls."

The touching image sparked a string of responses from fans who were moved by the sweet post.

Christine shared the sweet update on Insatgram

"They are so lucky to have each other [heart emoji]," wrote one, while another said: "Loving the sibling love." A third post read: "Awwww looking after her wee brother." [sic]

Christine and her husband Frank Lampard rarely feature their children on social media, and when they do they choose to obscure their faces to keep their identities private.

