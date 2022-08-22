Lindsay Lohan sparks HUGE fan reaction with rare photo following surprise wedding The actress recently tied the knot

Lindsay Lohan has taken to Instagram with a striking new image for her fans.

The 36-year-old – who married Bader Shammas earlier this summer – sparked a huge reaction with the candid image, which she simply captioned: "Glam Time," along with a love heart.

The picture shows Lindsay looking flawless as she pouts for the camera, her auburn hair teased into loose curls and parted to the side. Her perfectly applied makeup highlights her complexion while her eyes sparkle thanks to a gold shimmer and black liner.

Fans flooded the comments section with one telling Lindsay: "You look absolutely STUNNING!" "SO beautiful," remarked a second while a third noted: "The most beautiful redhead in the world!"

Lindsay has sparked a huge reaction with her latest post

It comes after Lindsay surprised fans with the news of her wedding alongside a photo of her and Bader together.

She revealed in the caption: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

The star married Bader in July

Bader works in finance as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lindsay has called home in recent years.

In November, the star announced her engagement, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

Bader popped the question in November last year

In February, Lindsay shared an update on her wedding planning when Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked her what kind of bride she thought she would be.

"Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that," the former Bachelorette asked.

Lindsay has described her husband as her 'everything'

"I'm definitely not like that," replied Lindsay. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So, I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," the Parent Trap star continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

