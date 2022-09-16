Lindsay Lohan looks unrecognizable in sweet throwback photo – fans react The actress unearthed an old snap

Lindsay Lohan sparked a sweet fan reaction after she shared an adorable throwback photo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old treated her fanbase to a 90s snap from what appears to be her hit film The Parent Trap. Beaming for the camera, a youthful-looking Lindsay looked unrecognizable with her sweet bunches and floral T-shirt.

Sharing the nostalgic moment with her 11.3 million followers, the flame-haired star simply captioned her post: "#Flashback Friday."

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Oh my gooodness what a mushhhh," whilst a second penned: "God, what a cutie. I'm 30 and I'm still rewatching The Parent Trap."

Lindsay delighted her fans with a sweet throwback

"Aweeee, so adorable," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Awwww you looked so cute! I love Flashback Fridays!"

Lindsay's adorable photo comes after she secretly tied the knot with her beau Bader Shammas in July this year. Announcing the news on social media, Lindsay penned: "I am the luckiest woman in the world… You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.

Lindsay and Bader tied the knot in July

"I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day."

Fans and celebrity pals alike raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "I love how happy you look... God bless you both."

"Happiness looks amazing on you hun," wrote a second, and a third chimed: "I am so happy for you two lovebirds."

The actress has described her husband as her 'everything'

The star announced her engagement to Bader last November, following two years of dating. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas love," she wrote, alongside a ring emoji.

Bader and Lindsay have been linked since they were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.

