Call the Midwife's Helen George marks new milestone - 'Over and out for another year' The actress plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama

Helen George has had a big week as filming of the latest Call the Midwife series has come to an end.

The actress, who also celebrated her daughter Lark's first birthday on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a picture of her vintage bike resting on her trailer to announce she has hung up her character's boots up for another year.

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

"Trixie over and out for another year [kiss emoji]," wrote Helen, who plays the loveable Nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC period drama.

It comes one day after Helen and her partner Jack Ashton celebrated little Lark's milestone birthday. "One year with Lark x," she simply remarked in the caption.

The actress shares little Lark and her eldest daughter Wren with her long-term partner Jack. The couple met during filming of the BBC medical series and now live together with their children in London. The family-of-four have no doubt been enjoying some quality time together in the past year after welcoming Lark.

The actress shared this snap on Friday

Not much is known about series 12 of Call the Midwife, but it seems Helen's character Trixie's romance with Matthew Aylward are going from strength to strength.

In pictures, released by MailOnline earlier this month, the cast and crew were seen filming wedding scenes in west London. Helen appeared to be wearing a 1960s-inspired ivory wedding gown while her new on-screen husband Olly Rix looked dapper in a three-piece wedding suit.

Over summer, the actress had teased a "surprise" for Trixie in the upcoming Christmas special episode. In season 11, fans saw Trixie leave Nonnatus House to care for her ill godmother amid her blossoming romance with Matthew.

Helen with on-screen beau Olly Rix

Revealing that storylines tend to be kept well under wraps until two weeks before filming, Helen said: "We get the scripts a couple of weeks before we film them, so honestly I don't really know. Christmas is lovely for Trixie, there's some lovely stuff going on. Heidi [Thomas, the show's creator] just writes so well for the character.

"And there's always a surprise – every series I go, 'Oh my God, you're kidding me, that's going to happen to Trixie?' So I think that's what keeps the character kind of stretched," she told RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

At the same event, Heidi confirmed that Trixie will return to Poplar with a big storyline. "Trixie rejoins us," she explained. "And something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up - which we probably won't unveil just yet."

