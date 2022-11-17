Call the Midwife's Helen George celebrates baby Lark's first birthday - and the photos are so precious Happy birthday, Lark!

Helen George celebrated baby Lark's birthday this week, and to mark the special milestone the Call the Midwife star has shared two adorable photos of her daughter.

MORE: Helen George shares intimate glimpse inside family trip with daughters Lark and Wren

The first image sees the birthday girl sat surrounded by piles of wrapped presents and a large inflatable balloon of the number one while the other shows the mother-and-daughter duo posing backstage at a festival.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

"One year with Lark x," she simply remarked in the caption. Friends and fans alike flooded the comment section with messages.

MORE: Call the Midwife star Helen George comments on kissing co-star - 'the most unsexy thing'

READ: Helen George hints at 'obstacles' for Call the Midwife's Trixie and her love interest

Steps star Ian Watkins added a series of red heart emojis and one follower stated: "She's beautiful happy birthday Lark." Another said: "Goodness that year has flown. What a precious little darling xx."

The actress shares little Lark and her eldest daughter Wren with her long-term partner Jack Ashton. The couple met during filming of the BBC medical series and now live together with their children in London.

The family-of-four have no doubt been enjoying some quality time together in the past year after welcoming Lark.

Last year, Helen opened up about her romance with Jack during a candid chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine. The actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama - confessed being in the same industry as her beau (who played Reverend Tom Hereward) helps their relationship.

One of the sweet images Helen shared on Lark's birthday

"It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained. "You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people.

"We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."

Prior to their romance, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot. The former couple parted ways in 2015 - the news of their split came out when Helen reached the quarterfinals on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Speaking about being in the limelight at that moment, Helen admitted: "I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn't want all that celebrity stuff."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.