Call the Midwife's Helen George shares intimate glimpse inside family trip with daughters Lark and Wren The actress is a doting mum to two daughters

Helen George and her partner Jack Ashton recently headed off on a family adventure to Dorset with their two young daughters, and the Call the Midwife actress couldn't help but share a small insight into the trip.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Birmingham-born star shared a series of pictures with her little girls, Wren and Lark, during their idyllic stay at beach hotel, Moonfleet Manor.

"Pampered, overfed and thoroughly rejuvenated thank you @moonfleetmanor we had the best stay. You had me at crèche," she wrote in the caption.

One of the snaps showed Helen cuddling up to seven-month-old Lark while another saw four-year-old Wren dip her toes in water on a pebble beach – most likely to be Chesil Beach.

Fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Wow, what a beautiful serene view." Another stated: "Gorgeous photos. I love the sea, it gives me goosebumps every time I visit."

A third post read: "The girls are gorgeous! Needless to say where they get it from!" A fourth person said: "Oh I love it there! Took my two there when they were little."

Helen shared a series of family snaps from her trip

The actress shares her daughters with her long-term partner Jack. The couple met during filming of the BBC medical series and now live together with their children in London.

The family-of-four have no doubt been enjoying some quality time together in the past few months after welcoming Lark. Last month, the couple enjoyed trips to Royal Ascot and they marked Helen's milestone 40th birthday with a fabulous soiree.

Alongside a carousel of ultra-glam photos, the actress wrote: "A weekend of celebrations, spoiled, grateful, and feeling loved. Unlike my liver."

