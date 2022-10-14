Kylie Minogue looks ethereal in gorgeous mini-dress and strappy heels The Magic songstress could've been a Disney Princess

Kylie Minogue has never gone wrong with her fashion during her illustrious career and she always delights fans as she revisits some of her best looks.

READ: 5 inspiring quotes from celebrities about breast cancer

During the week, the Better the Devil You Know hitmaker reshared an image of her posing in a faux-fur mini dress from when she was interviewed for Crack. The singer looked magical as she modelled the black and white pleated mini-dress, and she showed off her incredible legs as she opted to go without tights for the shoot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue poses in adorable mini dress

Kylie also had a striking headpiece made up of black and white flowers, that she used as a headscarf while puckering her lips.

EXCLUSIVE: Dannii Minogue reveals how motherhood has changed her

SEE: Kylie Minogue causes a stir as she poses in flirty new picture

The photos had an ethereal quality to them with the filters giving a dreamlike feeling.

We were massive fans of this photoshoot when the photos were first shared, and it appears the former Neighbours star was as well as she penned: "Loved this shoot back in 2020 @crackmagazine." She then tagged the photographer and her stylist.

Kylie looked magical

Fans went wild in the comments, as one posted: "You look so beautiful queen K. I love you so much! X," and a second suggested: "Time for a new photoshoot, the 2023 calendar perhaps?"

A third commented: "You are the Queen of our hearts," while a fourth added: "You look like an angel," and a fifth simply said: "Goddess."

READ: Kylie Minogue bought $8m mansion in Australia for the sweetest reason

SEE: Kylie Minogue sizzles in striking silver dress to announce exciting news

Last week, Kylie caused a stir within her fanbase when she shared a risqué video from her remastered hit, Breathe.

The 54-year-old dazzled in a strapless bandeau top which did well to accentuate her svelte physique. Kylie completed her look with a touch of 90's-inspired makeup in the form of iridescent silver eyeshadow, nude lipstick and sculpted brows.

We love Kylie's fashion

Sparking some serious nostalgia, the singer could be seen rocking a headful of auburn hair, much to the delight of her legions of fans.

Sharing the news with her fanbase, Kylie captioned her post: "'Breathe' in HD is now yours! Head over to the link in my bio to watch!!"

WOW: Kylie Minogue is a vision in striking denim mini-dress

READ: Kylie Minogue drives fans wild as she confirms special performance

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Thank you for ALL these gifts. This video is breathtaking," whilst a second penned: "This song = best definition of 90s vibes for me".

"Loving all of these HD remastered videos," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "My favorite Kylie song!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.