Why Tim McGraw and daughter Gracie were left on edge during family outing The country singer shares three daughters with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill became empty nesters last year, so their meetups with their children mean the world to them.

The celebrity couple are doting parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, and Tim took a trip to see his oldest and youngest this week - but it didn't go without drama!

The country star and his daughter Gracie were left rather on edge at one point in the day, when they took a terrifying lift up to the top floor of a building.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and daughter Gracie didn't enjoy their time in the lift!

Audrey shared footage of the pair looking rather terrified as they ascended higher and higher, and captioned the clip: "Dad and @graciemcgraw really love this elevator!"

Both Gracie and Audrey live in New York City, having both moved there in the last year.

Gracie is an aspiring Broadway star and recently wowed her followers on social media with her singing voice after sharing footage of her performing a rendition of I Know the Truth by Aida. Audrey, meanwhile, is in the Big Apple to study.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three daughters

Tim and Faith raised their daughters in Nashville, where they still live. Faith recently shared footage from inside their grand garden as they celebrated middle daughter Maggie's 24th birthday.

Becoming empty nesters is always a big change for any parents and Tim told People at the time of youngest daughter Audrey leaving home: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

The couple became empty nesters last year

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

