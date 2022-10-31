Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola sports skin tight catsuit for Halloween look that grabs her mom's attention Kelly and Mark's daughter definitely made her mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuleos are definitely excited for Halloween, and it's no surprise that excitement has passed on to their three kids as well.

Their daughter, Lola Consuelos, showed that she was bringing the production value in spades for her own Halloween celebration, sharing pictures from her night out with friends.

She decided to take on this year's spooky holiday as the iconic anti-hero Catwoman, complete with an all-black ensemble.

Lola wore a skin tight catsuit, complete with cut-outs at the neckline, with thigh-high leather boots, an eye mask, and cat ears.

Her Batman posed behind her, and several of her friends went for other conventionally popular choices, such as Beetlejuice & Lydia and Lurch from The Addams Family.

"Mom's night out," she simply captioned her photos, and it definitely caught the attention of her mom, who commented: "Faves," with a barrage of heart-eyed emojis.

Lola Consuelos took on Halloween as Catwoman

One of her followers wrote: "These are insane!!!!!" while another said: "Obsessed with you guys," and a third added: "I'm done this is SO GOOD!"

Lola isn't the only one with a fondness for Batman-themed costumes, as her older brother Michael previously shared throwbacks to his own get-ups from the franchise.

He threw it back on his Instagram Stories to a few costumes of the past, kicking things off with an image in a hardened skull mask and a matching eerie suit, in character as Black Mask.

The budding actor and filmmaker went further back into the archives for another striking photograph alongside a friend, which featured him covered in blood on one side of his face and wearing a leopard-print shirt, dressed as Two-Face.

Batman costumes seem to run in the family

"Throwback to Halloweens (and Batman villains) of the past," he wrote, then adding to the continuity with another picture of him dressed as the Joker, complete with white face paint, green hair, and a creepy smile.

