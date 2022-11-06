Good Morning America hosts come together for live on-air wedding surprise The ABC News show has its heartfelt moments

Good Morning America isn't just all about the news and pop culture, as the show is wont to come together for some heartwarming moments as well.

Such was the case on a recent installment of the morning show, as all three main hosts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts, were on-hand for a magical one.

Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone on GMA

The trio and culture host Lara Spencer welcomed their correspondent Gio Benitez, who was in Epcot, as he presided over a live on-air wedding ceremony.

The hosts even revealed that Gio had been ordained for the occasion, which involved the union of two aerospace engineers, Brooke and Jared.

Along with clips that highlighted their love story, capturing the origin of their romance as lab partners and their love for Disney, it culminated under the theme park's Spaceship Earth attraction.

Gio described the mutual love for space and whimsy that got them to that point, and eventually kicked off the ceremony proper.

He then properly officiated the occasion for Brooke and Jared, completely walking them through their vows and thanking them for making his first wedding ceremony a success.

Gio presided over an on-air wedding ceremony at Disney that he officiated

Gio then cut back to the studio and the other hosts, where they all continued gushing over the newly married couple, with Robin expressing that they could all tell how happy they were.

The ABC correspondent shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: "Sunday feels like a good day to celebrate love.

"It was such an honor to officiate the wedding of two aerospace engineers, Brooke and Jared, LIVE on @goodmorningamerica from Epcot's Spaceship Earth for an 'Outta this World' wedding! Hope you enjoy this as much as I did!"

Love had definitely been in the air for Gio, as he recently felt it himself after turning 37 last week, especially with a sweet compilation of memories from his husband Tommy DiDario.

The GMA host was celebrated by his own husband earlier on his birthday

"Happy birthday to my #1 life adventurer. Love doing life with you, @giobenitez," he wrote, with Gio responding: "I love you sooooo much!!!"

