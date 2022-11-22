Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin divides fans with latest post Where do you stand?

At this time of year, there is a never-ending debate about when it is too early to start decorating the home in time for Christmas, and Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin has revealed where he sits on it.

The Ukrainian dancer revealed that he had decided to start decorating his home in time for Christmas, and admitted in a video that he was aware that some of his followers may disapprove.

"I don't care what anyone says, I've started making my Christmas tree in November," he told fans, while wearing a suitably festive jumper to match.

He then zoomed in on the little tree that was sat in the corner of his living room, which was fully decorated with silver baubles.

He ended the video by simply saying: "Yep," and then giving a thumbs up to the camera.

The only concession he made for his controversial decorating plans was on the messiness of his tree, joking: "It's a bit messy atm. Will finish it tomorrow!"

Nikita made the bold decision

He then added a poll to his Story, to gauge fans' opinions, with options in support and against, and one for those who don't do Christmas trees anyway.

Although the poll has divided fans, Nikita has won their backing, with 53% saying it was the right decision, with 45% against the move.

It was a bittersweet weekend for the professional dancer, because although he was thrilled with the show's return to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, he also voiced his sadness that he wouldn't be dancing there with a partner.

"Could have been my first Blackpool," he wrote alongside a tear emoji. "Now being here I would have LOVED doing it." He finished the post with a broken heart emoji.

The star clearly had no regrets

For this year's series of Strictly, Nikita was paired with paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, but the pair were controversially eliminated following their Charleston.

Even though they had scored a very respectable 33 for their routine, they ended up in the dance-off against Nova Jones star Molly Rainford and partner Carlos Gu.

Following the dance-off, the judges chose to unanimously save Molly and Carlos, meaning that Ellie and Nikita left the competition.

