Strictly's Karen Hauer and husband Jordan welcome 'beautiful' new addition to family Congratulations are in order!

Karen Hauer and her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones have welcomed a brand new addition to their family - a gorgeous dog called Joey.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared the happy news by uploading a video of the beautiful pooch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen Hauer and husband Jordan welcome new addition

"Introducing …. JOEY," she wrote. "Welcome to the pack beautiful boy. Joey is a vizsla. Joey loves carrots. We rescued him through @vizslamentes_uk."

Speaking about why they adopted him, Karen added: "He was born with a deformed leg which had to be amputated. This won't stop him from being incredibly happy and from having all the fun with his new pack.

Exclusive photos: Karen Hauer's secret wedding with Jordan Wyn-Jones was a real-life fairytale

READ: Karen Hauer's wedding diary: her special engagement ring, finding the dress and more

"Thank you so much for bringing our baby boy safely to the UK from Hungary. We love all of our rescue dogs and we would love to keep spreading the word on rescuing animals in need of a forever, safe, loving home. #adoptdontshop @petauk @wild_at_heart_foundation."

Both Karen and Jordan – who married in June – already have three other dogs called Betty, Marley and Phoebe. The professional dancer has always spoken in the past about the benefits of adoption.

The Strictly star shared this new picture of Joey

"Adopting Betty, Marley, and Phoebe were three of the best decisions I've ever made," she previously told PETA. "If you're thinking of adding a dog to your family, please remember to always adopt – don't shop."

She added: "So many dogs out there need a home. They just want to be loved and they want that opportunity to be part of a family. Animal shelters and rescue centres are filled with lovable, affectionate dogs and cats who would make wonderful companions – and their lives depend upon being adopted."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.