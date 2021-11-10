Jamie Redknapp marked his youngest son Beau's 13th birthday in the sweetest way on Wednesday.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida Andersson look smitten the morning after surprise wedding

Taking to Instagram, the former professional footballer - who recently surprised fans with news of his secret wedding to Frida Andersson - shared a series of adorable throwbacks of his "little man" as he paid a heartwarming tribute.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares rare video of son - and it has fans in stitches

"Today my little man Beau turns 13. Have the best day because you deserve it," the proud dad wrote. "I couldn't be prouder of the young man you're turning into. You're always smiling and joking and have a great outlook on life that proves you can do anything you want.

MORE: Frank and Christine Lampard celebrate Jamie Redknapp's wedding in style

SEE: Jamie Redknapp shares rare photos with partner Frida on romantic holiday

"You will undoubtedly have ups and downs but with your attitude and desire you will deal with them in the same positive way you deal with everything."

He added: "Keep being kind, well mannered, fun and have that infectious laugh that always makes me laugh too. Beau I adore you. Happy Birthday mate." Beau is the youngest son of Jamie and his ex-wife's Louise Redknapp.

One of the many snaps Jamie shared of his son Beau

It's set to be a busy few weeks for Jamie and his second wife Frida as the couple prepare to welcome their first child together any day.

Last month, the couple surprised fans when they were pictured moments after they tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office. They were then joined by a whole host of guests - including Christine and Frank Lampard - for the reception at Scott's Restaurant.

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson are due to welcome their first child

"We wanted to share some moments from our special day," Jamie later wrote on Instagram. "It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family. Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it."

His wife then added: "My best friend. My soulmate. My husband [heart emoji]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.