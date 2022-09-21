Alex Jones divides fans with surprising new photo The One Show star got people talking!

Alex Jones caused a stir on social media on Wednesday, when she asked fans a provocative question.

Taking to Instagram, the The One Show host posed for a photo wearing a Santa hat, with tinsel adorning her hands and a mischievous expression on her face.

SEE: Alex Jones stuns in purple as she unites with George Clooney

The mum-of-three captioned the picture: "Too early?" Her followers were quick to react, and some of them were not impressed!

"Of course it's too early," one wrote, while another added: "Yes Halloween first," and a third commented: "Most definitely," adding laughing emojis. Others encouraged the star, however.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares sweet video from her 'special week'

Their comments included: "Never too early… mince pies are in Sainsbury's…" and: "Never! I was doing Christmas cards with my class today [heart eyes emoji]."

READ: Alex Jones' baby girl Annie is so sweet in new photo from idyllic staycation

MORE: Alex Jones shares details of sweet family day out before baby Annie's first birthday

It isn't long since the presenter was lamenting the end of summer, with a post about the fun time she'd had with her family.

Alex is enthusiastic for the festive season!

Alex took to social media with the sweetest photo of her two sons, Teddy, five, and Kit, three, as the summer holidays drew to a close.

The 41-year-old posted a picture of the brothers ahead of a swimming session at a David Lloyd gym. In the snap, both boys donned a pair of goggles and little Kit rocked a pair of bright yellow armbands.

Ahead of their swim, Alex captured her little ones at home as they enjoyed sharing a puzzle. During the activity, Ted showed off his unexpected talent by belting out a rendition of Single Ladies by Beyoncé.

The star is such a doting mum

Alex also shared a fabulous reel of her boys enjoying their final days of freedom. The clip showed the pair wading through fields and enjoying the outdoors alongside their TV star mum.

Alex wrote: "The last day of summer holidays before I go back to work. We've packed a lot into the last 4 weeks. Hope you've had a good bank holiday and I'll see you on the telly tomorrow."

The BBC host shares her two boys and one-year-old daughter Annie with her husband, Charlie Thomson.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.