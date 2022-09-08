Alex Jones stuns in purple as she unites with George Clooney The star took to social media

Alex Jones looked sensational on Thursday as she rocked a purple suit for a special meet-up with George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Taking to her Instagram account, the BBC host, 41, shared a photo of her standing at the Corinthia hotel rocking the fabulous look which she paired with a white cotton T-shirt and black heels. As for her hair, the star wore her stylish brunette bob in flattering waves.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares rare video of children to mark end of summer

Captioning the post, she wrote: "A lovely morning in a swanky hotel chatting to two Hollywood stars called George and Julia. Not a bad Wednesday!"

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the exciting post. One fan wrote: "Very nice I love your suit," alongside two red love hearts.

Alex was in her element

A second added: "Looking right at home there!!" alongside a heart-eyes emoji. A third penned: " "You suit that suit Alex."

The fun morning was in aid of George and Julia's new film Ticket to Paradise which sees them play a divorced couple attending their daughter's wedding.

Things have been non-stop for the star as she has just returned from her summer break from the One Show and her two boys Teddy, five, and Kit, three have both headed back to school.

The boys enjoyed a swim ahead of their return to school

Ahead of their return to school, the star shared the sweetest update of her little ones, posting a picture of the brother-duo ahead of a swimming session at a David Lloyd gym.

In the snap, both boys donned a pair of goggles and little Kit rocked a pair of bright yellow armbands.

The family-of-four enjoyed a holiday to Devon

Captioning the sweet photo, the mother-of-two penned: "Ending the holiday with a swim @davidlloyduk and straight to work for me with hellish hair," alongside a laughing face emoji.

The BBC host shares her two boys and one-year-old daughter Annie with her husband of six years, Charlie Thomson, and has shared updates every so often from the family of five's summer adventures.

The clan have enjoyed a fabulous holiday in Greece as well as a sunny trip to Devon.

