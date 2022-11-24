Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' unconventional Thanksgiving with three gorgeous children revealed

Thanksgiving is upon us and families across the nation will be dining on turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies, but Hollywood icon Matthew McConaughey has a strange tradition.

WOW: Matthew McConaughey bares all in cheeky photo – but fans are distracted

Taking an insight, he shared an insight into how his family celebrates the special day, and it turns out they're late starters when it comes to eating. Although many may start eating early throughout the day, the Contact star revealed that they usually begin eating around seven pm, with the main turkey arriving much later in the evening.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey reveals bizarre family tradition for Thanksgiving

Explaining the late start to his fans, Matthew said that his older brother, who in charge of the meat "doesn't like to grill, he prefers to smoke".

SEE: Matthew McConaughey looks so different in unexpected throwback photo

MORE: Camila Alves celebrates the daughter and sons she shares with Matthew McConaughey - see beautiful photo

The star joked that this meant his brother didn't have to do anything as he watched the meat cook, and it also freed him up to "chitchat" with the rest of the family.

He concluded: "That's what Thanksgiving is at our house. Thanksgiving dinner, eleven or midnight."

The actor explained how things happened at his home

Matthew and wife Camila Alves share three children, so we're sure that they make sure the youngsters are well-fed throughout the day before the main event.

Fans were surprised by the admission, as one commented: "7?? That's too late," and a second teased: "So basically I gotta eat before I come to your house."

SEE: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's children steal the show in heart-melting family photo

SEE: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's new family video with their children is adorable

But others supported the tradition, with one sharing: "Happy Thanksgiving! I agree with your bro, BBQ smoking is the best, low and slow, with lots of love."

A fourth agreed that Matthew's Thanksgiving really highlighted the family aspect of the holiday, saying: "Not about the food. It's about the family, talk, and make memories."

The family eat late

Family is very important to Matthew and Camila, and earlier this month they thrilled fans as they headed for a family day out to a sports event, cheering on the Austin FC soccer club.

Camila shared a video of their time away, and revealed that their nine-year-old had edited the video that she posted.

DISCOVER: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' have the sweetest living arrangement

LOOK: Matthew McConaughey shares photo with his late dad and brothers

"Our 9 year old son edited this video after the game yesterday!!" she enthused. "I want to share to show love and appreciation to our team EVERYONE INVOLVED, the FANS, the SUPPORTERS, the FAMILY the love and the Culture of @austinfc making it to the semifinals being on the league for only 2 years."

She continued: "Sending love and gratitude! And yes that's me, Matthew and the kids thumping our chests with the support group! So much love and Livingston pretty good edit love with the right music and everything!!! For a 9 year old."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.