Kylie Jenner shares rare photo of her son – and Khloe's baby boy too! So cute!

Kylie Jenner has been uncharacteristically private about sharing photos of her son, who was born in February 2022, so fans were surprised when they were given a rare glimpse of him during the Kardashian Thanksgiving celebrations.

SEE: Kylie Jenner sparks questions with unbelievable bikini picture

The family always holds an extravagant dinner to celebrate the holiday, and this year was no exception, with fairytale-style portraits of the extended family commissioned for the soiree.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Kardashians on Hulu - season two trailer

When Kylie shared a video of the portraits on Instagram Stories, eagle-eyed fans were given a glimpse of the makeup mogul's nine-month-old son.

MORE: Kylie Jenner poses in risque lingerie for daring Instagram picture

MORE: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' jaw-dropping houses – Kylie, Kim, Kris and more

And that's not all! Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian's son was given a portrait too. He was born in August and is also yet to make his social media debut, so it was doubly exciting for fans of the family.

While the two youngest members of the clan, who we don't know the names of, weren't given their own portraits, in the pictures they were held tight in their mother's arms, swaddled and cozy and very much part of the family.

The classy portrait of Khloe Kardashian and her son

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker's kids were also given portraits, with pictures of Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, and Travis' step-daughter from his previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, firmly in place alongside Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Kim and Khloe's.

READ: Kylie Jenner confuses fans as she opens up about her baby son's name

Their brother Rob Kardashian's portrait was there too, along with his daughter Dream, and all the other Kardashian children.

The portrait of Kylie Jenner and her son

While this is the first glimpse we've had of Khloe and Kylie's young sons, it seems like their official debut could still be a while off.

We'll wait with baited breath…

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.