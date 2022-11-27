Princess Beatrice shares sweetest words for Mike Tindall after he leaves I'm a Celeb The royal took to social media

Princess Beatrice, 34, took to social media with the sweetest words for Mike Tindall, 44, who was the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The Princess of York shared the heartfelt message on Twitter after Mike took on the famous cyclone challenge on Saturday night with his fellow campmates Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock.

WATCH: Mike Tindall and Zara reunite following I'm a Celebrity... exit

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson penned: "He is just the greatest @miketindall".

The touching words sparked a huge reaction from royal fans who were all so sad to see the husband of Zara Tindall exit the show on Saturday night.

He is just the greatest @miketindall13 — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) November 27, 2022

The Princess took to Twitter to share her sweet words

One fan replied to the tweet: "I am gutted he hasn’t won or become second. But what a lovely guy he is! Your cousin Zara is a very lucky lady to have him in her life. Was great seeing him from the start. Lovely surprise of Zara turning up cos most thought she wouldn’t be there & still in UK."

A second added: "Yes he is such a caring, kind and genuinely nice man. I was really hoping he'd be in the Final. Such a pity, he definitely deserved to be one of the last three in the Jungle. @imacelebrity #ImACelebrity #MikeTindall."

A third penned: "He really is a top guy, disappointed really thought he would win, anyway he can now spend a lovely time with Zara."

Beatrice and Zara are cousins

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, was there to greet her doting husband as he walked over the bridge after being interviewed by Ant and Dec about his time Down Under.

The pair shared a big hug and Mike could be heard saying to Zara: "I missed you so much," - so sweet!

During his chat with Ant and Dec, Mike opened up about his journey in the jungle, explaining that his time was carried by the humour he and his fellow campmates shared. "It's been fun, that's the best thing, you can get through when the humour is good."

Mike was so happy to see his wife

He also made a hilarious comment about his oldest daughter Mia explaining: "Coming in I wasn't worried about the stay, or the food I'd got myself into that place. My experience was going to be what happened in camp and the trials, because I knew that Mia would want me to do trials with creepy crawlies – that's just how she likes it."

