Victoria Beckham's fans react as she showcases smile in gorgeous new photo David Beckham's wife was beaming!

Victoria Beckham thrilled her many social media followers on Sunday when she shared a very rare photo of herself to Instagram.

The designer and beauty entrepreneur posted a behind-the-scenes shot from her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign which showed the star in a monogrammed bathrobe having her make-up done, with her long hair flowing in beautiful loose waves.

The most striking aspect of the black-and-white image, however, was that the former Spice Girl was beaming, showing off her gorgeous teeth and looking the picture of happiness.

Teasing the mum-of-four about her notoriously close-lipped demeanour, one fan commented: "Who said Victoria Beckham doesn’t smile?"

Another replied: "I know, right?!" Others rush to compliment the glamorous star, with their comments including: "Posh Spice smiling [heart-eyes emoji]," "Smile more often please," and: "I love your smile!"

Victoria captioned the image: "Behind-the-scenes shooting with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty… I don’t go anywhere without my On-The-Go-Glow Set!! xx VB. Shop the new #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty gift sets at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com. #CleanBeauty."

Victoria shared the rare image on Instagram

The stylish 48-year-old may not often be seen grinning but she certainly has a great sense of humour about herself.

Back in 2017, for example, she designed a cheeky slogan T-shirt that read 'fashion stole my smile'.

Two years later, she opened up about her expression in an interview with Glamour magazine, saying: "I want to be honest. In the past, I've probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There's less of that now."

The star is better known for her iconic pout

Earlier in the week, she shared another candid photo, this one in honour of Thanksgiving.

The fashionista, who is more usually spotted modelling a figure-hugging dress from her glamorous VB collection, was captured donning a cosy oversized jumper and matching cap which bore the flag of the United States on the front.

Alongside the photo were the words: "Happy Thanksgiving to all my US friends and family celebrating today! xx VB," underneath two flag emojis separated by a red love heart emoji.

