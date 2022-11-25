Victoria Beckham shares unseen candid snap for special Thanksgiving update The star took to social media

Victoria Beckham took to social media on Thursday with a candid photo of herself in aid of the US holiday Thanksgiving, and she looked so different!

The wife of David Beckham, 50, who is usually spotted sporting a figure-hugging dress from her glamorous VB collection was captured donning a cosy oversized jumper and matching cap which bore the flag of the United States on the front.

The fashion mogul couldn't look happier in the snap and was seen beaming from ear to ear. Alongside the photo were the words: "Happy Thanksgiving to all my US friends and family celebrating today! xx VB," underneath two flag emojis separated by a red love heart emoji.

The Beckham clan are no strangers to the holiday as, not only does their middle son Romeo Beckham plays football for Florida team InterMiami but they also have their own incredibly lavish Miami property.

Therefore, it's no surprise to see the family frequently posting fabulous updates from their home across the Atlantic.

Their $24million penthouse rivals that of a seven-star hotel and features a home gym and glamorous dressing room.

The residence is located in the One Hundred Museum building, and has incredible amenities for its 100 tenants. Each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

The Beckham's home gym is so lavish

Victoria's perfect dressing room has open wardrobes wrapping around one corner, showcasing her neatly-organised clothes, shoes and accessories, along with a curved armchair where she can sit and relax.

The couple's home gym, meanwhile, has wooden flooring with mirrors lining one wall, revealing equipment including four bikes lined up where the family could all exercise together, and a pink gym mat with an array of free weights on the floor.

The stunning home also has floor-to-ceiling glass doors that wrap around the other side of the room and appear to lead out to their terrace.

