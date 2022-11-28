Christie Brinkley soaks in the sunshine as she makes major Thanksgiving revelation The star took to social media

Christie Brinkley looked sensational on Sunday when she took to social media with a string of stunning photos to mark the end of Thanksgiving - but she had a confession.

The former model, 68, revealed that she was looking forward to "getting back to healthy eating" after cooking up a storm over the holidays.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley takes HELLO! around her beautiful home

Captioning a string of sun-kissed photos the star penned: "Thankful, grateful, and just plain full‼️ But after today I'm pushing the pecan pie away and getting back to healthy eating because I just feel better when I fuel up properly! Don’t you?"

The star looked incredible in the update and opted to wear a pair of dark blue jeans and a cream stripped quarter-zip jumper which featured dark horizontal stripes. Christie also added a navy-blue scarf and beige boots suede boots to complete her cosy ensemble.

The star looked incredible

The sun-kissed sky perfectly highlighted the doting mother's impeccable complexion as she beamed for the stunning snaps and Christie's windswept tresses were worn down and straight.

Friends and fans of the blonde beauty were delighted with the post and took to the comments to share their words for the star.

One fan wrote: "You look marvellous….last day of leftover sweets," alongside a heart-eyes emoji. A second added: "Thankful, gratitude is the best diet of them all. Your zest for life and being grateful for all you have is truly special…"

The model was beaming

Christie pulled out all the stops for her Thanksgiving dinner which saw her prepare an incredible array of traditional holiday dishes including, three types of stuffing and a mouth-watering pumpkin pie.

Christie celebrated with her daughter Alexa

Detailing her efforts as she celebrated with her daughter Alexa, she wrote: "1. Alexa’s not into the cooking part but she loves the eating part! Here’s to the eating part! Cheers! 2. Ericas special vegan frozen dessert specialty and my vegan zero sugar @bellissimaprosecco so I can nibble on all the desserts!

"3. Lionel’s job is greeting and hospitality. 4. My gratitude pecan and pumpkin pies and pumpkin and spiced caramel apple cakes 5 our chickens provided the farm fresh eggs . Thank you ladies! 6. I make 3 kinds of stuffing…vegetarian, carnivore, and no nuts. I’ve tasted two, but I hear they are all delish! Happy Holidays my Friends!"

