Christie Brinkley poses up a storm in candid winter photoshoot

Christie Brinkley was a vision on Wednesday when she shared a stunning selection of photos from a candid winter photoshoot.

In the string of snaps, the model, 68, can be seen enjoying a pile of bright yellow leaves whilst rocking a glamorous ensemble comprised of a navy blue jacket that featured oversized lapels and gold buttons. She matched the look with a pair of navy blue flared trousers.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley goes makeup free and has a wardrobe malfunction

Captioning the post, she penned: "Yellow. Look at the stars! Look how they shine for you! (Reality check I sure hope I don’t have a tic crawling on me now! Lol!) Hope you’re having a beautiful day!"

In the snaps, which the star made into a video, the blonde beauty can be seen joyously throwing the leaves in the air and beaming from ear to ear.

The model shared the stunning update on Instagram

Christie wore her perfect locks down and styled in soft waves which perfectly complemented her cosy outfit. As for her shoes, the doting mother opted for a pair of stylish brown suede Chelsea boots.

Last week, the star delighted fans with a different and more poignant photo which showed her back in the early 80's "entertaining the troops" in a heartfelt post she shared on Veterans day, which is celebrated as a Federal holiday in the US.

In the photo, the star was dressed as a cheerleader and wore an ultra-short white mini-skirt and a string vest in a vibrant blue shade. She was also clutching a pair of matching blue and yellow pom poms.

Christie looks beautiful

Alongside the post were the words: "Entertaining the troops with @bobhopeuso Being able to meet with the troops from Kosovo to #annapolis to say thank you has been a great honor, and a lot of fun like this day sometime in the early 80’s . 'Non sibi sed patriae' – 'Not self, but country,' Thank you‼️"

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the incredible update. One follower wrote: "The soldier wearing the cap looks like he’s trying so hard to be cool." A second wrote: "Wow, the feeling of this beautiful photo is amazing." A third added: "Always radiating positive energy."

