Tom Brady hints at Thanksgiving reunion with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen The NFL quarterback and model split in October

It has been several weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked fans with news of their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

However, it appears that the former couple could soon be reuniting as Tom dropped a big hint that he will spend Thanksgiving with his family and the people who have "supported" him throughout his career as an NFL quarterback.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady opens up about his family

During their marriage, Gisele was a big supporter of her husband and often watched on from the sidelines as he broke record after record on the field.

In fact, her last Twitter post, written in September, was in honor of Tom, with the model writing: "Let's go @tombrady! Let's go Bucs!"

TRENDING NOW: Dylan Dreyer's insanely organized home overlooks the waterfront - and wow!

TRENDING NOW: Christina Applegate details debilitating MS symptoms

Speaking about his Thanksgiving plans on Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, alongside co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley, Tom said: "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family.

"When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me, and my career is unbelievable."

Tom and Gisele share two children

He added: "And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career.

"I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be," he said of his and Gisele's children Vivian, nine, Benjamin, 12, and John, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and Gisele divorced in October 2022

Whether he and Gisele reunite or not, Tom admitted that he is looking forward to Thanksgiving after having "a lot of humble pie this year" and "might have to indulge in a little pumpkin pie and whipped cream".

"I'm going to enjoy it. It's going to be a good Thanksgiving," he added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.