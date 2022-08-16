Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's spectacular home wedding venue has sentimental history - details Ben has owned his Georgia mansion since 2003

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to say 'I do' for a second time this weekend, with a lavish three-day celebration at the actor's spectacular mansion in Georgia.

The property is set on over 4,000 acres of land and features three separate buildings that will provide the perfect backdrop for the couple's nuptials, less than two months after they officially wed in Las Vegas.

The home will have sentimental value for the couple, as Ben bought it when he and Jennifer were dating for the first time back in 2003, and they no doubt spent lots of time there together prior to their split in 2004.

The Deep Water actor tried to sell the home for $8.9million in 2018, before lowering the price to $7.6m the following year, but eventually took it off the market in 2020 after it failed to sell.

Ben Affleck bought his Georgia home when he and Jennifer were first dating in 2003

Photos and details released on Homes & Gardens at the time of the listing revealed its main house, dubbed 'The Big House', offers 557 square metres of living space and includes a veranda overlooking the North Newport River on Hampton Island, Georgia.

There is also the secluded 'Summer Cottage', which is located closer to the river, along with the beautiful 'Oyster House', which features three master suites and five bedrooms featuring bunk beds salvaged from ships, ideal for hosting the couple's wedding guests and children from their previous marriages to Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony respectively.

Ben and Jennifer held their first wedding in Las Vegas

The incredible property also has access to the sea from a private deep-water dock, equestrian facilities and vast open space for the family to enjoy.

While Ben decided to keep his Riceboro estate for a little longer, he recently put his bachelor pad on the market for $30million. The 50-year-old bought the property for $19million following his divorce from Jennifer Garner, and it is located just a mile away from where the actress lives with their three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

