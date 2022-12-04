Robin Roberts simply glows alongside partner Amber for the most incredible night you've ever seen The duo enjoyed a special evening…

Robin Roberts looked sensational on Friday night when she stepped out for the most glamorous date night alongside her long-term partner Amber Laign, who looked equally as beautiful.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the GMA anchor, 62, revealed the romantic details of the evening which saw them enjoy a festive night at the White Lotus, which was decked out with festive decorations as far as the eye could see.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "Isn’t she lovely…Sweet Amber! Happy to be together for a special date night at the State Dinner at the White House which is beautifully decorated for the holidays. Wishing all a wonderful & restful weekend."

In the stunning snaps, the couple looked so glamorous. Robin was a vision in a dazzling gold, floor-length gown, featuring long sleeves and a cold shoulder neckline. The star added a petite black and gold clutch bag and pulled the look together with a pair of subtle gold earrings.

The couple looked so beautiful

Amber perfectly complimented her girlfriend in a stylish dusty rose dress featuring a low V neckline and oversize sleeves. The stunning gown featured a knot embellishment and elegant wrap detailing.

Amber accessorised her chic look with a large gold pendant and styled her blonde tresses in waves. Robin also wore her gorgeous brunette locks down.

Friends and fans rushed to weigh in on the heartfelt update. Ginger Zee penned: "I would say that’s a special date night — two GORGEOUS, KIND AND BRILLIANT women," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The couple met in 2005

Another follower added: "Gorgeous women!! What an amazing, wonderful couple." Lori Stokes added: "You ladies look gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous…"

This year has been testing for the couple, as Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 and Robin announced the news to her fans in March.

She has since been giving updates on social media every now and then on Amber's progress, and has been inundated with support from her loyal followers.

The couple met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends.

