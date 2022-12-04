Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt photo with husband Brendan McLaughlin as she enjoys time off from performing The star currently has a residency in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert has been working hard since kicking off her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, even announcing the addition of new dates for 2023.

However, the harder you work, the more rest you need, and the star was sure to take a break and enjoy all Las Vegas has to offer alongside her husband, Brendan McLaughlin.

Now she is ready to get back on the stage after some well-deserved fun and relaxing, and she gave fans a glimpse into her time off.

Miranda took to Instagram to catch up with her fans on her "few fun days off" out and about around Las Vegas, sharing a slew of photos alongside her husband and friends.

The first of them sees her posing alongside Brendan, which also proves Las Vegas is more than ready for the holiday season, as they are seen smiling ear to ear surrounded by twinkling string lights and poinsettia arrangements all throughout the hotel.

The two were joined by their music industry friends Jesse and Stevie Frasure, the latter of which has written songs with Miranda as well as with other big names such as Meghan Trainer, Kylie Minogue, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton.

The star had a well-deserved break

The songstress also shared photos of the two couples enjoying walks down the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, and Miranda even stopped to pose in front of a massive sign advertising her residency.

She captioned the sweet weekend round-up with: "Had a few fun days off wanderin' around Vegas! Now back to work tonight!"

Miranda has certainly gotten into the Las Vegas spirit

Fans took to the comments section to gush about the photos and express anticipation over seeing her perform, writing: "Can't wait to see you tonight!" and: "It has to be so crazy to see yourself on billboards," as well as: "Great pic! Beautiful couple," plus another fan wrote: "Glad to see you enjoying Vegas outside of Planet Hollywood. Love you country girl!!"

Her performances are taking place at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood hotel, and she recently extended it through the end of 2023, with the addition of 16 new shows that will take place in July, November and December.

