Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin dance it up together ahead of the CMA Awards - video Ready to party!

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, sure know how to get ready to party it up and celebrate!

MORE: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire share the stage at the CMAs for heartfelt tribute

Ahead of the biggest night in country music, the Country Music Association Awards, which took place on 9 November, the two had quite the awards-filled week, and also attended the Broadcast Music Inc.

The singer gave a cheeky glimpse into her and her husband's preparations, which featured drinking wine out of glasses from the singer's home brand, and dancing to one of her songs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert delights fans with long-awaited news

MORE: Miranda Lambert's cheeky birthday request for the 2022 CMA Awards revealed

Miranda took to Instagram to share a clip in which she and her husband are all dolled up, dancing next to each other ahead of the exciting night, as the country star's song, Actin' Up, plays in the background.

Brendan looks dapper as ever in a slick black suit, while his wife opted for a mini dress emulating a tuxedo, with an emerald green satin panel serving as the top.

The couple kept up the glamor for the following night, attending the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two know how to amp up the glamor

Miranda herself kicked off the night, with a heartfelt tribute to country icon Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October aged 90.

MORE: Inside Miranda Lambert's incredibly cozy living room at her Nashville mansion

MORE: Miranda Lambert reveals what she'd look like as a brunette in new photos

She was joined by none other than Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, as they honored the singer's life singing some of her iconic songs, including You Ain't Woman Enough, You're Looking at Country, and her classic hit Coal Miner's Daughter, of which she has a biopic of the same name.

The three performed a stunning tribute

Carrie, Reba and Miranda brought loads of glamor and glitter with their looks, with Carrie wearing a fully sequined green gown with a bustier top and a purple gradient at its hem.

Miranda kept up with the theme of glitter – and country – wearing a black mini dress full of bejeweled horses and fringe down the neckline.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.