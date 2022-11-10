The Daily Lowdown: David Walliams apologises for derogatory and explicit remarks made on BGT 

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has apologised for making derogatory and explicit remarks about contestants on the show that were shared by The Guardian in a leaked transcript.

MORE: Exclusive: David Walliams reveals what he chatted about to Prince William and Duchess Kate in Wimbledon's Royal Box

The bestselling children’s book author released a statement in which he called the conversations private and never intended to be shared - but said that he was sorry nevertheless. A Thames spokesperson said that David had been reminded of the show’s expectation for future professional conduct. Tune in to hear the rest of our celebrity gossip below…

LISTEN: Today’s Daily Lowdown podcast here

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house at the CMAs as country music icons Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire kicked off the biggest night in country music, with a heartfelt tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn. Loretta passed away on 4 October aged 90 in her Tennessee home, after over fifty years in the industry. The three stars performed songs including You Ain't Woman Enough, You're Looking at Country, and her classic hit Coal Miner's Daughter to pay tribute to the late star.

Nicki Minaj has revealed details about her fifth album - and we are so ready! The follow-up to 2018’s Queen will be out soon according to the rapper, who told i.D. that she’s not going to say exactly when just yet. She also revealed that because she is in such a great place, she has delivered some of the best music for her new album. We’re so ready for it!

Stormzy has announced his first UK performance of 2023! The grime star will be performing at Victoria Park for All Points East in August - and revealed on Twitter that he wanted to do something bigger and better after performing at the O2 arena three times. He added that he was extremely proud of his new record This is What I Mean, which will be released later this month - saying he’d never felt so proud or confident. We can’t wait to give it a listen!

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his bandmate Harry Styles’ solo career, admitting that he had struggled with Harry’s huge success at times. Speaking to The Telegraph, Louis said he’d be lying if he said it didn’t bother him at first, but that Harry’s success wasn’t surprising, and that he looks at Harry as a brother. The star’s own album, Faith in the Future, is due to be released this week. Will you be giving it a listen?

MORE: Exclusive: David Walliams why he keeps him out of the spotlight

READ: Exclusive: David Walliams reveals fatherhood has 'really transformed' Simon Cowell

Would you watch a biopic about Snoop Dogg? EW has revealed that that rapper is working with Black Panther’s writer Joe Robert Cole for a new film all about the life of the star. In a statement, Snoop said that he wanted to make a film about his life for a long time but was waiting for the right director and writer. Joe himself said that he has been a fan of Snoop for years, and that he is excited to tell the story of Snoop’s rise to an international icon.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.