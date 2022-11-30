Gogglebox star tipped to replace David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent Who is the new BGT judge?

Britain's Got Talent is currently selecting a new judge after David Walliams quit the show following a controversial leaked transcript where he discussed two contestants in an explicit way. While there are many stars who would be perfect for the job, it looks like a certain Celebrity Gogglebox star is a favourite to take on the role. Find out more…

OLBG has revealed that Mo Gilligan currently has the best odds to land the role of the judging panel. It has certainly been a busy time for the comedian and his Gogglebox co-star, Babatunde Aléshé, as Babatunde recently took part in I'm a Celebrity, while Mo has an upcoming show live at the O2, Mo Gilligan and Friends.

Other stars tipped to take over from David include Iain Stirling, Joel Dommett, Joe Lycett and Stephen Mulhurn.

The bestselling children’s book author apologised after the transcript was leaked and released a statement in which he called the conversations private and never intended to be shared - but said that he was sorry nevertheless.

Will Mo be the new BGT judge?

An official statement from Thames Production reads: "Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct."

After David stepped down, a show's spokesperson said: "The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course. It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet."

