Dylan Dreyer applauded as she reveals latest work challenge involving her children The Today star is a doting mom-of-three

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mother to three young sons and balances parenthood with her busy career.

Not only is Dylan a co-anchor on the Third Hour of Today, but she is a talented author too.

The star has been promoting her latest children's book, Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine, over the past few months, and is even doing so with her children!

Dylan took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she was bringing all three of her sons to her latest book signing in New York City, and fans were more than impressed as they wished her luck.

Alongside a photo of them all posing in what looked to be her childrens' bedroom, Dylan wrote: "First book signing/reading with all 3 boys! This should be interesting!! If you’re near the Barnes & Noble in Tribeca at 11a stop by and say hi and join the chaos!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Good luck, brave mom," while another wrote: "What a brave soul you are." A third added: "Fantastic mother. You make everything look so seamless and easy."

Dylan Dreyer revealed a fun new challenge related to work and her children

It's been an exciting time for Dylan, who recently revealed that her book had won an award at the Kids' Book Choice Awards under the Favorite Illustrated Character accolade.

Alongside a post showing her book on the list of Kids' Book Choice Awards winners, she wrote: "Oh my goodness!! There are no words to express how grateful I am that KIDS chose Misty as their favorite illustrated character in the #kidsbookchoiceawards @scrimmle brought the Misty in my imagination to life and I’m honored so many love her as much as I do! Thank you."

Her family including her husband, Brian Fichera, and their children have been right behind Dylan and her latest creation. Her oldest child, Calvin, five, played a big part in making the book and molding the characters and Dylan told HELLO! that she's very proud of what they have achieved.

Dylan Dreyer with her three sons

"I personally think this is even better than the first," the much-loved TV star said in her exclusive interview. "I think it's a cute story about compromise and friendship and you can't always get to do things your way. "When you give in a little, beautiful things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in this case, you get a rainbow.

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

