Amy Robach's social media is still activated following GMA3 hiatus - all we know The ABC star has been keeping a low profile since her affair with T.J. Holmes was revealed

Amy Robach has been off air for the past two weeks, along with her GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes.

The pair had both deleted their Instagram accounts shortly after it was revealed at the end of November that they had been romantically linked.

And while Amy is still not on Instagram, she still has an activated social media account online.

VIDEO: How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have broken their silence following rumored affair

The mother-of-two has yet to delete her Twitter account, although she doesn't use it very often.

The star last posted back in May as she paid tribute to her beloved mother Joan on Mother's Day.

She also re-shared a promotional post from The View at the end of 2021, ahead of her joint interview with estranged husband Andrew Shue, as they promoted their debut children's book, Together Forever.

Amy Robach still has a Twitter account after deactivating her Instagram

Andrew still has Twitter too, and has in his bio that he is a husband, although he doesn't appear to use it very often.

The couple have been married for 12 years and neither have spoken out officially about their current relationship status.

However, Andrew has deleted all photos of Amy on his Instagram account.

Amy and T.J. were both taken off the air on Monday and it has not yet been revealed when or if they will be returning to GMA3 - the show they co-host with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The GMA3 star with her estranged husband Andrew Shue

It was confirmed at the beginning of the week that no decision regarding their return had been made yet. Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have been co-stars together on GMA3 since 2020. Since the affair rumours broke, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work."

Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 together just before they were put on hiatus.

Amy and T.J. Holmes have both been put on hiatus on GMA3

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

